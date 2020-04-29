DITV: Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced 12 more Iowans have died from the Coronavirus, the highest death count to date. The University of Iowa extended the deadline for the Pass/Fail grading option.
April 29, 2020
UI leaders told Reynolds they felt prepared to resume elective surgeries
Iowa farmers struggle as COVID-19 impacts ripple through food supply
Research at University of Iowa put on pause due to COVID-19
Johnson County leaders recommend still avoiding nonessential travel as other counties set to phase in reopening
Food With Love project aims to serve freshly prepared meals to Johnson County residents in need
DITV
DITV: Tuesday, April 28, 2020
DITV: Monday, April 27, 2020
DITV: Thursday, April 23, 2020
DITV: Wednesday, April 22, 2020
DITV: Tuesday, April 21, 2020
DITV: Monday, April 20, 2020
DITV: Friday, April 17, 2020
DITV: Thursday, April 16, 2020
DITV: Wednesday, April 15, 2020
DITV: Tuesday, April 14, 2020
