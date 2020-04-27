Iowa football lands top-100 recruit David Davidkov

Iowa’s already strong 2021 football recruiting class got even stronger on Monday.

Four-star offensive tackle David Davidkov announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes on Twitter.

“To start, I would like to thank God for putting me in the position I am today because without him I would not be where I am,” Davidkov posted on Twitter. “A special thanks to Coach Dall, Dale Grooms, Coach Hess, Coach Davis, Elias Karas, Jordan Diamond, and the staff at the New Trier and EFT for not only supporting but mentoring me as well. I would like to thank every college coach who has reached out to me and given me the opportunity to play at their school. Ultimately, I want to thank my family and friends for showing unconditional love at all times. Thank you all for everything. With that being said, I will be committing to The University of Iowa.”

The Winnetka, Illinois, native plays for New Tier High School in Illinois. He is the ninth-best offensive tackle in the 2021 class, according to 247 Sports. Davidkov also held offers from LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan, Penn State, Notre Dame, as well as others, according to 247 Sports.

Davidkov (6-foot-6, 295 pounds), should provide Iowa with a tackle that can immediately compete for a starting spot on either the right or the left side. Davidkov played both tackle positions for New Tier.

After Davidkov’s commitment, 247 Sports ranks Iowa’s 2021 recruiting class as sixth-best in the country and third-best in the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes currently have 12 commits in the 2021 class.