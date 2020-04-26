Tracking former Hawkeyes on the undrafted free agent market

Five former Iowa players were drafted this year and several more could be looking at free agent contracts.

Iowa linebackers Seth Benson (left) and Kristian Welch holds the trophy after the Holiday Bowl game between Iowa and USC at SDCCU Stadium on Friday, December 27, 2019. The Hawkeyes defeated the Trojans 49-24.

Iowa had five of its former players selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. Tristan Wirfs, A.J. Epenesa, Michael Ojemudia, Geno Stone, and Nate Stanley all heard their names be called, but they are not the only Hawkeyes who will be fighting for NFL roster spots.

Once the final round of the draft ended, the undrafted free agency market started to heat up. So far, three former Iowa football players have signed with NFL teams.

More signings could be on the way, but here’s where Hawkeyes have landed so far.

LB Kristian Welch — Baltimore Ravens

He missed time due to injury in each of the last two seasons, but when Welch was on the field he was one of Iowa’s key players on defense. Welch led Iowa with 86 total tackles in 10 games last season.

Welch joins Geno Stone in Baltimore. Stone was drafted in the seventh round by the Ravens.

The Ravens spent their first-round pick on LSU linebacker Patrick Queen. The team drafted another linebacker in the third round — Ohio State’s Malike Harrison. Baltimore has a need at linebacker, but Welch will still have plenty of competition if he wants to make the final roster.

DL Cedrick Lattimore — Seattle Seahawks

Lattimore was one of Iowa’s most underrated players on defense last season. On the interior of the defensive line, Lattimore was a disruptive run-stuffer, recording 44 tackles. He also tallied 2.5 sacks as a senior.

The Redford, Michigan native has signed with the Seahawks, a team that went 11-5 last season and lost in the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.

The Seahawks spent two draft picks on edge rushers in the 2020 draft, but did not select any interior defensive linemen.

TE Nate Wieting — Cleveland Browns

Wieting did not provide the typical production expected of an Iowa tight end last season, but still has the opportunity to make an NFL roster with the Cleveland Browns.

Last season as a senior, Wieting caught 10 passes for 117 yards and no touchdowns. However, Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz praised Wieting throughout the season for his versatility and ability to make a difference in the running game.

Wieting had injury troubles throughout his time at Iowa. If he can stay healthy, he has the chance to make the team as a blocking tight end.

The Browns have a significant need at tight end, which they also addressed in the round when they selected Florida Atlantic tight end Harrison Bryant.

Running back Toren Young, defensive lineman Brady Reiff, fullback Brady Ross, and punter Michael Sleep-Dalton could be other names to watch on the free agent market as teams continue to fill out their rosters.

Although he did not play football at Iowa, former Hawkeye men’s basketball player Ahmad Wagner has agreed to a contract with the Chicago Bears. Wagner appeared in 96 games as a forward for the Hawkeyes from 2015-2018.

He transferred to Kentucky in 2018 and joined the football team. As a receiver last season, Wagner (6-foot-5, 234 pounds) caught 15 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns in Kentucky’s run-heavy offense.