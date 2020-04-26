Blotter: April 23-26

Stephan Carter, 37, was charged April 25 with second-degree harassment and fifth-degree theft.

Keith Collins, 48, was charged April 24 with two counts of public intoxication.

Brian Hentges, 52, was charged April 22 with first-degree harassment.

Jordan Hogan, 21, was charged April 25 with prevention/apprehension/obstruction/prosecution.

Ryan Lippard, 35, was charged April 22 with driving with a denied/revoked license.

Andrew Louvar, 39, was charged April 24 with OWI.

Earl Phillips, 55, was charged April 24 with third-degree harassment, disorderly behavior, and trespassing.

Juan Pizarro, 41, was charged April 24 with domestic abuse/assault without intent causing injury.

Raekwon Shack, 23, was charged April 23 with two counts of second-degree burglary and dominion/control of a firearm/offense weapon by a felon.

Amiayah Tisden, 19, was charged with assault.

Alexander Torres, 30, was charged April 22 with trespassing — injury/damage.

Brice Widstrom, 28, was charged April 24 with violation of parole.

Rose Yeager, 20, was charged April 25 with false reports and two counts of carrying weapons.