Joe Wieskamp to return to Iowa for junior season, bypass 2020 NBA Draft process

Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp drives the ball past Penn State guard Jamari Wheeler during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Penn State on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes defeated the Nittany Lions 77-68.

Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp will forgo the 2020 NBA Draft process and return to Iowa for his junior season, according to a statement released on the Iowa men’s basketball Twitter account on Saturday.

“I have decided not to put my name in the NBA Draft this year due to the all the unknowns in regards to team workouts and what the process will look like,” Wieskamp said in a statement. “My goal is to play in the NBA and I’m looking forward to that possibility in the future. However, I’m extremely excited for this upcoming season at Iowa! We have the opportunity to do something really special.”

Wieskamp had until April 26 to enter his name into the NBA Draft. He previously went through the NBA Draft process following his freshman season.

Last season, Wieskamp started 31 games for the Hawkeyes and finished second on the team in scoring with 14 points per game. As a sophomore, Wieskamp shot 42.7 percent from the field and 34.7 from beyond the arc. Wieskamp was named to the All-Big Ten third team following last season.

Weiskamp returns to an Iowa team that will likely be in the preseason top-10 in the country, depending on whether star center Luka Garza also returns to the Hawkeyes. Garza is currently going through the NBA Draft process but has not hired an agent and has until June 15 to pull his name out.

Wieskamp and Garza would be the stars for an Iowa team that will also feature Jordan Bohannon, C.J. Fredrick, Connor McCaffery, Jou Toussaint, Jack Nunge, and other key players next season.