Joe Wieskamp to return to Iowa for junior season, bypass 2020 NBA Draft process
Wieskamp previously went through the NBA Draft process after his freshman season.
April 25, 2020
Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp will forgo the 2020 NBA Draft process and return to Iowa for his junior season, according to a statement released on the Iowa men’s basketball Twitter account on Saturday.
“I have decided not to put my name in the NBA Draft this year due to the all the unknowns in regards to team workouts and what the process will look like,” Wieskamp said in a statement. “My goal is to play in the NBA and I’m looking forward to that possibility in the future. However, I’m extremely excited for this upcoming season at Iowa! We have the opportunity to do something really special.”
Soph ➡ Junior@JWieskamp21 to bypass 2020 NBA Draft process, return for junior season: https://t.co/7ovgjmDXHF
🎫: https://t.co/pHjgeDtvEo | #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/ww6a6zCynW
— Iowa Basketball (@IowaHoops) April 25, 2020
Wieskamp had until April 26 to enter his name into the NBA Draft. He previously went through the NBA Draft process following his freshman season.
Last season, Wieskamp started 31 games for the Hawkeyes and finished second on the team in scoring with 14 points per game. As a sophomore, Wieskamp shot 42.7 percent from the field and 34.7 from beyond the arc. Wieskamp was named to the All-Big Ten third team following last season.
Weiskamp returns to an Iowa team that will likely be in the preseason top-10 in the country, depending on whether star center Luka Garza also returns to the Hawkeyes. Garza is currently going through the NBA Draft process but has not hired an agent and has until June 15 to pull his name out.
Wieskamp and Garza would be the stars for an Iowa team that will also feature Jordan Bohannon, C.J. Fredrick, Connor McCaffery, Jou Toussaint, Jack Nunge, and other key players next season.
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Robert_Read34
Robert Read is the Sports Editor at The Daily Iowan. In his freshman year, he covered the Iowa...