Geno Stone selected by Baltimore Ravens in seventh round of NFL Draft

Stone heads to a team that finished first in the AFC last season.

Iowa defensive back Geno Stone goes up for an interception during a football game between Iowa and Michigan at the Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Saturday, October 5, 2019. The Wolverines defeated the Hawkeyes 10-3.

Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed was one of the players Geno Stone looked up to when he was growing up. Now, Stone is headed to the Baltimore Ravens, Reed’s former team.

The Ravens selected Stone in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Stone was the 219th overall selection in this year’s draft.

Stone was projected to be drafted as high as the fourth round by some media outlets but slid into the draft’s final round. His wait is over, however, and he’ll have the opportunity to compete for a spot in the secondary for a team that finished 14-2 last season.

Baltimore’s secondary is led by seven-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro Earl Thomas. Corners Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters are also standouts in the secondary. Both players were named to the NFL’s All-Pro team last season.

Stone was lightly recruited out of high school before eventually agreeing to go on a visit to Iowa. After spending his freshman season as a role player, Stone burst onto the scene as a sophomore. He intercepted four passes in his second year with the Hawkeyes, ranking second in the Big Ten.

In his final season with the Hawkeyes, Stone was a team captain and started all 13 games at strong safety. He recorded 70 tackles, including three for loss, showcasing his ability to make plays all over the field. Stone also registered an interception and four passes defended last season.

Stone was named a second-team All-Big Ten performer by the league’s coaches as a junior last season.

Stone decided to forgo his final season of college eligibility and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft. A large part of Stone’s decision to move on to the next level was the belief that he’s ready to play immediately and make an impact as a professional.

“I definitely think I’m ready to play in the NFL,” Stone told The Daily Iowan last week. “Play at a high level like that. Just knowing myself, I know I can compete with those guys. I feel like I showed that day in and day out and on Saturdays every time I stepped on the field. I feel like I’m a safety that’s versatile. I can play in the box or in the slot or anywhere on the field.”