Tristan Wirfs selected No. 13 overall by Tampa Bay Buccaneers in NFL Draft

The former Hawkeye offensive tackle is the fourth player off the board at his position.

Iowa OL Tristan Wirfs defends QB Nate Stanley during the Iowa football vs. Penn State game in Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. The Nittany Lions defeated the Hawkeyes 17-12.

Goodbye Mount Vernon, hello Tampa Bay. Former Hawkeye offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs has been selected with the No. 13 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers traded up one spot to select Wirfs.

At the No. 13 pick, Wirfs is slated to earn a four-year, $16.2 million contract with a $9.4 million signing bonus, according to Spotrac.com.

Wrifs is the fourth offensive tackle off the board after Georgia’s Andrew Thomas went to the New York Giants at No. 4 overall, Alabama’s Jedrick Wills Jr. went to the Cleveland Browns at No. 10., and Mekhi Becton went to the New York Jets at No. 11.

The three-year starter for the Hawkeyes will be key in protecting new Buccaneers’ quarterback and six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

“Tristan is an outstanding football player,” Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said on a video conference last week. “He had a great combine. He’s a tremendous young person with a lot going for him right now. His best football is clearly in front of him…the bottom line is you know he’s gonna be on an NFL franchise and have a chance to begin a really successful pro career.”

Since the draft is being conducted virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wirfs could not travel to Las Vegas for the event. That did not stop him from rolling out the red carpet for his mother.

