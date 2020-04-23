Tristan Wirfs selected No. 13 overall by Tampa Bay Buccaneers in NFL Draft
The former Hawkeye offensive tackle is the fourth player off the board at his position.
April 23, 2020
Goodbye Mount Vernon, hello Tampa Bay. Former Hawkeye offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs has been selected with the No. 13 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Buccaneers traded up one spot to select Wirfs.
Welcome to Tampa Bay, Tristan Wirfs 😎#GoBucs pic.twitter.com/iAWKitz6O3
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 24, 2020
At the No. 13 pick, Wirfs is slated to earn a four-year, $16.2 million contract with a $9.4 million signing bonus, according to Spotrac.com.
Wrifs is the fourth offensive tackle off the board after Georgia’s Andrew Thomas went to the New York Giants at No. 4 overall, Alabama’s Jedrick Wills Jr. went to the Cleveland Browns at No. 10., and Mekhi Becton went to the New York Jets at No. 11.
The three-year starter for the Hawkeyes will be key in protecting new Buccaneers’ quarterback and six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.
“Tristan is an outstanding football player,” Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said on a video conference last week. “He had a great combine. He’s a tremendous young person with a lot going for him right now. His best football is clearly in front of him…the bottom line is you know he’s gonna be on an NFL franchise and have a chance to begin a really successful pro career.”
Since the draft is being conducted virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wirfs could not travel to Las Vegas for the event. That did not stop him from rolling out the red carpet for his mother.
The virtual draft isn’t stopping NFL prospect Tristan Wirfs from rolling out the red carpet for his mom tonight ♥️
(via @TristanWirfs74) pic.twitter.com/yMgf7qp4zx
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 23, 2020
Several notable Hawkeye athletes took to Twitter to congratulate Wirfs for being drafted.
Yessir bro!!! Happy for you💯🙏🏼 @TristanWirfs74
— Luka Garza ✞ (@LukaG_55) April 24, 2020
YO LETS GOOOOOOOOOOO@TristanWirfs74 DRAFTED BABY
— Spencer Lee (@LeeSpencerlee36) April 24, 2020
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Robert_Read34
Robert Read is the Sports Editor at The Daily Iowan. In his freshman year, he covered the Iowa...