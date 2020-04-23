DITV: Thursday, April 23, 2020

As COVID-19 cases begin to rise, the IDPH is encouraging Iowans to take the Test Iowa assessment in order for individuals to know if they're at risk and need to be tested.
April 23, 2020
Gov. Kim Reynolds said they are looking at data to decide what businesses to reopen after April 30
Attorneys for former Iowa Hillel director request new trial on sexual abuse charges
COVID-19 testing to ramp up at Iowa’s long-term care facilities
University of Iowa students grapple with how, whether to pay rent after classes transition online
DITV
DITV: Wednesday, April 22, 2020
DITV: Tuesday, April 21, 2020
DITV: Monday, April 20, 2020
DITV: Friday, April 17, 2020
DITV: Thursday, April 16, 2020
DITV: Wednesday, April 15, 2020
DITV: Tuesday, April 14, 2020
DITV: Monday, April 13, 2020
DITV: Friday, April 10, 2020
DITV: Thursday, April 9, 2020
