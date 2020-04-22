Blotter: April 20-22

Bradley Coleman, 25, was charged April 21 with domestic abuse/assault.

James Drain, 39, was charged April 20 with disarming a peace officer, interference with official acts — bodily injury, removing a radio from an officer — bodily injury, trespassing, and assault causing injury on peace officers/others.

George Floyd, 41, was charged April 19 with domestic abuse/assault and obstruction of emergency communications.

Tony Frazier, 32, was charged April 20 with third-degree or subsequent possession of a controlled substance and trespassing.

Trevion Gathright, 19, was charged April 20 with two counts of a controlled substance violation, two counts of carrying weapons, and a taxable substance-counterfeit stamp.

Rossel Godog, 42, was charged April 19 with domestic abuse/assault causing injury.

Kyle Hamilton, 22, was charged April 19 with contempt — violation of a no contact or protective order, first-degree harassment, and second-offense domestic abuse/assault.

William Hoehne, 36, was charged April 21 with domestic abuse/assault impeding the flow of air/blood.

Berk Inanc, 22, was charged April 20 with domestic abuse/assault causing injury and a controlled substance violation.

Saira Jacobs, 33, was charged April 20 with violation of parole.

Joshua Kelley, 37, was charged April 19 with driving with a denied/suspended/revoked license, contempt, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.

Kimberly Mobley, 37, was charged April 21 with domestic abuse/assault.

Carrie O’Hare, 35, was charged April 19 with second-degree harassment and assault use/display of a weapon.

Zachary Washpun, 27, was charged April 21 with domestic abuse/assault impeding the flow of air/blood and second-offense domestic abuse/assault.

Tony Watkins, 39, was charged April 21 with attempted murder.

Chad Wickman, 27, was charged April 19 with eluding.

Tyris Winters, 41, was charged April 21 with attempted murder.