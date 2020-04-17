Iowa’s Kathleen Doyle drafted by Indiana Fever

Doyle was the second pick in the second round of the WNBA Draft.

Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle shoots during a women's basketball game between Iowa and Nebraska at Carver Hawkeye Arena on Monday Feb. 6, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers 76-60.

Iowa’s Kathleen Doyle has been selected by the Indiana Fever in the second round of the 2020 WNBA Draft. She was the 14th player taken in the draft.

Last season, the Fever finished with a 13-21 record and didn’t make the playoffs.

During a media teleconference call on Monday, ESPN’s Rebecca Lobo noted how she was impressed with Doyle’s fire and mentality and said it could help her make a WNBA roster, which isn’t a guarantee where she was drafted.

Doyle previous told The Daily Iowan that it would be dream come true if she made a WNBA roster and that she looks forward to playing among the best of the best if she makes it.

In her four years at Iowa, Doyle played outstanding every season, but she was at her best in her senior year. After losing three prominent seniors from the season before, Doyle led the Hawkeyes to a third-place regular season finish in the Big Ten.

On March 2, Doyle was named the Big Ten Player of the Year after finishing the season averaging 18.1 points and 6.3 assists per game.

Doyle is the second Iowa player in two years to be drafted by a WNBA team. Last season, Megan Gustafson was drafted by the Dallas Wings in the second round as the 17th overall pick.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s unknown when the WNBA will start play this season.