University of Iowa to hold virtual forums for diversity administrator, Tippie dean searches

Amid the outbreak of COVID-19, the University of Iowa’s search for an associate vice president for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and Tippie College of Business dean will continue online through open forums via Zoom for faculty, staff, and students.

The University of Iowa will hold virtual public forums in late April as it continues its searches to fill two university administration spots.

The associate vice president for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion search committee will hold forums to gather input on the role and qualities to look for in a leader of the UI’s Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

The UI is filling the associate vice president spot after TaJuan Wilson resigned in August 2019 from the position after just a seven-week tenure. After his resignation, he stayed at the UI through Jan. 31 as special assistant to the vice president for External Relations before taking a job at Georgia Southern University as its first associate vice president for Inclusive Excellence.

Per the terms of a separation agreement he signed with the UI shortly before his resignation was announced, he was permitted to “telecommute” to work at the UI and job search during work hours. During that time, Wilson was allowed to keep his annual salary of $240,000.

Center for Diversity and Enrichment Executive Director Nadine Petty and International Programs Dean Russ Ganim co-chair the committee tasked with helping select the next associate vice president for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion while working with search firm Isaacson, Miller. The UI plans to name the new administrator by the spring 2021 semester.

The Zoom meetings will be held April 22 at varying times for faculty, staff, and students. Those who wish to participate will receive a password and be required to log in using their HawkID.

Also being conducted virtually, the four finalist candidates for Tippie College of Business dean will visit campus virtually for open forums with faculty, staff, and students.

To be conducted over the next three weeks, the UI will hold open forums to fill the role vacated by former Tippie Dean Sarah Gardial from 3:30-4:30 p.m. CDT via Zoom on the following dates:

Gardial left the UI to become dean of Massey College of Business at Belmont University in Nashville this spring, and Senior Associate Dean Amy Kristof-Brown took over as Tippie interim dean March 1.

Anyone who wants to participate will be given a password to access the forums.

Candidates will be announced the day before their scheduled open forums, and at that time, information about the candidate’s background and qualifications will be made available on the Tippie dean search website.

The committee has selected the search firm Witt-Kieffer to assist with the process. A new dean is expected to start by the fall 2020 semester.