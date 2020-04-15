Experts predict landing spots for Hawkeyes ahead of NFL Draft

The draft is a week away and five former Iowa players will be waiting to hear their names be called.

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs cheers during the Iowa vs. Northwestern football game at Ryan Field on Saturday, October 26, 2019. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats 20-0.

The kickoff to the 2020 NFL Draft is a week away, which means five Iowa players are that much closer to making it into professional football.

Now being held virtually instead of in Las Vegas, Nevada, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the draft’s first round will be held April 23, with the second and third rounds being held the following day. The draft will conclude April 25 with the final four rounds.

Former Iowa players Tristan Wirfs and A.J. Epenesa, the top Hawkeye prospects in the draft, will both participate virtually in some capacity in place of the regular tradition of attending the draft in-person.

Iowa has a number of representatives in this year’s draft. Here’s what the experts are saying about them.

Tristan Wirfs – OT (6-foot-5, 320 pounds)

A combination of excellent film from the past three seasons and a dominating athletic showcase at the NFL Combine has Wirfs set to be one of the top selections in the first round.

In his latest mock draft, NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has Wirfs being selected No. 4 overall by the New York Giants. Jeremiah wrote that the Giants need to protect quarterback Daniel Jones, and Wirfs is the lineman to do just that.

Bleacher Report’s lead NFL Draft writer Matt Miller has Wirfs going No. 8 to the Arizona Cardinals in his latest mock draft. Miller wrote that Wirfs is capable of starting from day one for the Cardinals and could do so at either of the tackle or guard spots.

Wirfs played mostly right tackle in his three seasons with the Hawkeyes, but Miller said he has the athletic frame to start at left tackle. Miller added that Wirfs could be an All-Pro caliber guard and is the best zone blocker in the draft.

Hall of Fame former NFL executive Gil Brandt also had high praise for Wirfs. In his prospect rankings for the upcoming draft, Brandt had Wirfs at No. 8 overall.

“Wirfs has very good body control and started 33 games in three years, with 29 coming at right tackle and four at left tackle,” Brandt wrote. “He won the state wrestling championship back in high school and became the first ever true freshman to start at tackle under Kirk Ferentz at Iowa. Though Wirfs is just 21 years old, he should be a Year 1 starter in the NFL and has an All-Pro future.”

A.J. Epenesa – DE (6-foot-5, 275 pounds)

Epenesa does not have the same sort of momentum as Wirfs leading up to the draft. An underwhelming performance at the scouting combine lowered Epenesa’s stock. It is no longer clear whether or not the standout Hawkeye defensive end will go in the first round.

Jeremiah has Epenesa going to the New England Patriots with the No. 23 pick in the first round. He wrote that Epenesa’s size and power on the edge make him an attractive target for the Patriots and, despite poor results at the combine, he is still a very productive football player.

Miller has Epenesa going two picks later to the Minnesota Vikings at No. 25. Miller noted that Epenesa’s ability to play on the interior of the defensive line would translate well into Minnesota’s scheme.

Nate Stanley – QB (6-foot-4, 235 pounds)

Stanley, a three-year starter under center for Iowa, is Miller’s eighth-ranked quarterback heading into the draft. Miller has a fifth-round grade on Stanley, but projects him to go in the sixth round to the Pittsburgh Steelers at pick No. 198.

Miller wrote that Stanley is the biggest sleeper at quarterback in the draft.

Geno Stone – S (5-foot-10, 207 pounds)

After the conclusion of Iowa’s season, Stone decided to forego his remaining eligibility and declare for the draft.

Stone is currently the 13th-ranked safety on Miller’s big board. Miller has Stone going in the fourth round to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at pick No. 139.

Michael Ojemudia – CB (6-foot-1, 200 pounds)

Ojemudia had a solid week at the Senior Bowl, and that film should help his stock considering the current limitations for evaluating prospects. Miller has Ojemudia as his 26th-ranked corner and projects him to go in the fifth round to the San Francisco 49ers at pick No. 176.