Blotter: April 13-15
April 15, 2020
Sean Adams, 48, was charged February 14 with second-offense domestic abuse/assault, two counts of endangerment/no injury, and driving while barred.
Stephan Carter, 37, was charged April 13 with fifth-degree theft and second-degree harassment.
Glenn Dickerson, 37, was charged with voluntary absence/escape and violation of probation.
Seth Eastwood, 20, was charged April 14 with third-offense OWI.
Jihad Fair, 19, was charged April 12 with domestic abuse/assault.
Trell Grant, 34, was charged April 13 with trespassing and fifth-degree theft
Britney Prunty, 41, was charged April 12 with child endangerment — meth exposure.
Arthur Spears 29 was charged April 13 with OWI, domestic abuse/assault impeding air/blood causing injury, operating a vehicle with no consent, and second-offense domestic abuse/assault.
Adrian Stokes, 56, was charged April 14 with domestic abuse/assault impeding air/blood causing injury and possession of a controlled substance.
Brett Young, 49, was charged April 13 with third-degree burglary.
