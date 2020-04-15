Blotter: April 13-15

Sean Adams, 48, was charged February 14 with second-offense domestic abuse/assault, two counts of endangerment/no injury, and driving while barred.

Stephan Carter, 37, was charged April 13 with fifth-degree theft and second-degree harassment.

Glenn Dickerson, 37, was charged with voluntary absence/escape and violation of probation.

Seth Eastwood, 20, was charged April 14 with third-offense OWI.

Jihad Fair, 19, was charged April 12 with domestic abuse/assault.

Trell Grant, 34, was charged April 13 with trespassing and fifth-degree theft

Britney Prunty, 41, was charged April 12 with child endangerment — meth exposure.

Arthur Spears 29 was charged April 13 with OWI, domestic abuse/assault impeding air/blood causing injury, operating a vehicle with no consent, and second-offense domestic abuse/assault.

Adrian Stokes, 56, was charged April 14 with domestic abuse/assault impeding air/blood causing injury and possession of a controlled substance.

Brett Young, 49, was charged April 13 with third-degree burglary.