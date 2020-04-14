189 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Iowa, the most for a single day

82 cases are linked to an outbreak at a Tyson plant in Southeast Iowa.

Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during the Condition of the State address at the Iowa State Capitol on Jan. 14.

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced 189 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest number of cases in a single day since the first COVID-19 cases in the state were reported on March 8.

86 of the cases reported Tuesday are linked to an outbreak at a Tyson plant in Louisa County.

Additional outbreaks were identified at 3 long-term care facilities in Polk County.

There are 1,899 confirmed cases in Iowa. 6 additional deaths were reported Tuesday. There have been 49 coronavirus related deaths in the state so far. 163 individuals are currently hospitalized in the state due to COVID-19.

At a press conference Tuesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the launch of a new website for coronavirus related information, which will provide more detailed figures than have previously been released.

The updated dashboard is expected to be available Tuesday afternoon.

The new website will include case count by race and ethnicity, something the Iowa Department of Public Health said they weren’t ready to release last week.

The website will also show Iowa’s epidemiologic curve, total cases and deaths by age range, and the COVID-19 assessment levels in each of the state’s six identified regions.

Reynolds said the updated website is intended to make information more available and accessible.

“Our goal from the beginning has been to provide Iowans with the information they need so that they can understand the current situation and what it means for them,” Reynolds said.