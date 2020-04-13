DITV: Monday, April 13, 2020
DITV reporter Kimberly Bates talks Governor Kim Reynolds' daily press conference covering concerns of COVID-19 and the Democratic National Convention.
April 13, 2020
Gov. Kim Reynolds plans to release internal COVID-19 models between the UI College of Public Health and the state “at some point”
UI Health Care tightens restrictions on patient visitation
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office investigates death of 15-year-old
Trial for man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts scheduled for September
After 27 years, Iowa City party destination Union Bar to close its doors
