Blotter: April 10-12

Omar Avila, 34, was charged April 10 with domestic abuse/assault without intent causing injury.

Brian Decoster, 57, was charged April 11 with domestic abuse/assault impeding flow of air/blood.

Gary Duffel, 51, was charged April 10 with public intoxication.

Mathusela Gibson, 32, was charged April 9 with public intoxication and three counts of assault with intent of sex abuse with no injury.

Elijah Hayes, 24, was charged April 9 with eluding and providing false identification information.

Marvis Jackson, 34, was charged April 9 with public intoxication.

Jeison Lanza Zapata, 21, was charged April 9 with domestic abuse/assault without intent causing injury.

Derrill Jones, 38, was charged April 10 with willful injury — causing bodily injury, domestic abuse/assault impeding air/blood causing injury, and third offense or subsequent domestic abuse/assault.

Jeremy Ludvicek, 38, was charged April 10 with assault causing bodily injury, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and first-degree harassment.

Corbin Ranslem, 35, was charged April 10 with contempt — violation of no contact or protective order.

Mindy Scott, 39, was charged April 10 with domestic abuse/assault without intent causing injury.

Ryan Schmidt, 45, was charged April 8 with driving while barred.

Thomas Warren, 52, was charged April 9 with first-degree harassment.