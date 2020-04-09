DITV: Thursday, April 9, 2020
DITV news reporter Bailey Cichon reports Iowa has expanded testing capabilities.Tune in for an update on Iowa's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
DITV news reporter Bailey Cichon reports Iowa has expanded testing capabilities.Tune in for an update on Iowa's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Iowa AD Gary Barta anticipates financial changes within athletic department amid COVID-19
Gov. Kim Reynolds touts Iowa’s unemployment benefits and ability to treat COVID-19 patients
Iowa City supporters hopeful for progressive movement after Bernie Sanders exits race
Regina High School community remembers beloved ‘Coach D’ who died from coronavirus
