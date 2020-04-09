Blotter: April 6-9

Yassine Assem, 25, was charged April 6 with possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, forgery, and second-degree theft.

Keith Brown, 19, was charged April 6 with two counts of assault use/display of a weapon, first-degree harassment, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, interference with official acts, third-degree theft, two accounts of carrying weapons, and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Eric Cary, 31, was charged April 7 with second-offense domestic abuse/assault and second-degree harassment.

Antwan Dixon, 22, was charged April 6 with forgery.

Brandon Eckrich, 38, was charged April 7 with third-degree burglary.

Trevion Gathright, 19, was charged April 6 with possession of a controlled substance, interference with official acts, and giving false information/purchasing a weapon.

Willie McGee, 25, was charged April 5 with making a pistol/revolver or ammunition available to a person, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, two counts of a controlled substance violation, and a failure to affix a tax stamp.

Carrie Ohare, 35, was charged April 6 with third-degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Regina Pulley, 39, was charged April 7 with domestic abuse/assault without intent causing injury.

Michael Welker, 30, was charged April 7 with third-degree burglary, harassing public officers/employees, fifth-degree criminal mischief, second-offense possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a credit card less than $1,000, and second-degree criminal mischief.

Isai Zapo Escribano, 32, was charged April 5 with a third-offense OWI.