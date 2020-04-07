Iowa’s Luka Garza denied Wooden Award as Dayton’s Obi Toppin takes home honor
Toppin picks up another major national player of the year honor.
April 7, 2020
On the same day he was named the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award winner for being the nation’s best center, Iowa’s Luka Garza was denied the John R. Wooden Award, which was given to Dayton’s Obi Toppin.
Toppin had previously been named the Naismith Trophy winner and the Associated Press’ men’s Player of the Year. Dayton went 29-2, including an undefeated 18-0 in the Atlantic 10, with Toppin leading the way. He averaged 20.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game for the Flyers.
Garza has been named National Player of the Year by The Sporting News, Basketball Times, Stadium, Bleacher Report, FOX, and ESPN.
As a junior, Garza averaged 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. He shot 58.9 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from 3-point range.
Garza reacted on Twitter by congratulating Toppin for the award and a great season.
Hawkeye Nation- Before you all react, I just want to say that winning 1/6 NPOY awards, and to be named NPOY by 6 other media outlets is a tremendous honor for my family, the University of Iowa, and myself. Let’s all congratulate @obitoppin1 for his incredible season!
— Luka Garza ✞ (@LukaG_55) April 7, 2020
