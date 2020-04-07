Iowa’s Luka Garza denied Wooden Award as Dayton’s Obi Toppin takes home honor

Toppin picks up another major national player of the year honor.

Iowa Center Luka Garzais blocked by Illinois Center Kofi Cockburn during a game against the University of Illinois on Sunday, March, 8, 2020 at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. The Hawkeyes lost to the Fighting Illini, 76-78.

On the same day he was named the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award winner for being the nation’s best center, Iowa’s Luka Garza was denied the John R. Wooden Award, which was given to Dayton’s Obi Toppin.

Toppin had previously been named the Naismith Trophy winner and the Associated Press’ men’s Player of the Year. Dayton went 29-2, including an undefeated 18-0 in the Atlantic 10, with Toppin leading the way. He averaged 20.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game for the Flyers.

Garza has been named National Player of the Year by The Sporting News, Basketball Times, Stadium, Bleacher Report, FOX, and ESPN.

As a junior, Garza averaged 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. He shot 58.9 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from 3-point range.

Garza reacted on Twitter by congratulating Toppin for the award and a great season.