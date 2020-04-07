UI juniors Bailey Fitzgibbon (left) and Holly Dannen sit on the Pentacrest on Monday March 30, 2020. Campus was empty as students began their first day of online classes.

While Cremer waited for customers as he worked at the food truck, UI third-year students Bailey Fitzgibbon and Holley Dannen, communications majors from the Des Moines area, sat on the Pentacrest lawn on top of blankets — Fitzgibbon with Dunkin’ iced coffee and Dannen with a book, both with backpacks nearby.

Fitzgibbon would normally spend Mondays working at the IMU Java House location, while Dannen would typically be working on her online classes to free up her availability later in the week. The two roommates now found themselves with time to spare.

“It’s reassuring when you see a couple of people out walking just because I feel like every time I look outside, it’s barren — like, there’s no one out,” Fitzgibbon said of the normally vibrant campus falling dormant.

Many of their friends had returned to their respective homes and the two canceled their spring-break plans to travel to Portland, Oregon because of the risk associated with traveling as COVID-19 spreads across the U.S.

For Dannen, who’s graduating in May, the abrupt closures also meant the disappointment of a canceled commencement ceremony. The change also meant she had no opportunity to soak in the final moments of the last year of her undergraduate career while knowing those moments would be her last.

“I just had a lot of things that I didn’t think would be like the last time that I was doing them,” Dannen said. “I wish that I got to take those moments in more and appreciate them before they were gone, but it was just kind of randomly like, ‘Oh, now it’s over.’ And so I didn’t have time to be sentimental about graduating, I guess. It’ll all hit me at once, I’m sure.”