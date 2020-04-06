Will COVID 19 Bring A Breakthrough In Online Education?

A lot of teachers, learners, and experts must be wondering will COVID -19 have an impact on the future of learning and teaching. If yes, how and to what extent? To answer this question, we need to first acknowledge a couple of difficult truths.

At this point in time, none of us is sure of the extent of the closure or the merger amongst the universities and the colleges. As I look at the situation, in my view, the most vulnerable learning centers are the ones that are tuition dependents or are experiencing a demographic driven decline in the market. These will plausibly be the ones that will be hit the hardest in this situation.

Sonya, who offers online assignment help Perth, says that even those colleges or universities that do survive this pandemic, they will see a definite decline in revenue. In this time, we can only hope and pray that instead of increasing the prices, the schools prioritize its people as the budget will squeeze. If there’s anything that we learned from the 2008 recession, then it is that relying on the layoff to balance the university budget is indeed the quickest means to kill morale, innovation, and risk-taking. However, the few changes that the future of COVID-19 might gift us, isn’t 100% bleak. If we get optimistic in our approach, we can expect a breakthrough in the education sector after the end of this pandemic.

So, here, I am sharing with you all, three post-pandemic predictions related to the education sector.

Prediction 1 – There will be a dramatic increase in blended learning

Jiah, who offers online finance homework help services, says that these days the teachers and the students are taking a step towards remote learning, but these learning and teaching efforts aren’t in sync with our traditional thoughts on online education. An excellent online learning program is one that requires substantial time to develop, is a high-input operation, and needs good investment to function. A lot of us might be worried that this dramatic shift towards remote learning might have a direct impact on the earlier reputation of online education. Does this mean that the COVID-19 necessitated shift to online learning will be bad for the students? Not at all. However, the most impactful benefit of the remote instruction will happen after the students and the professions get back to their physical classrooms.

Learning and teaching via asynchronous mediums (like D2L, Blackboard, and Cardboard) along with synchronous platforms like Zoom will bring in substantial benefits when these methods are layered in with face-to-face instructions. We are hopeful that when the COVID-19 is over, we will all come back with a much more expansive understanding of the digital tools. It is to understand that these tools aren’t the best substitutes, but can be the most suitable complements in learning and teaching.

Prediction 2 – Online education will possibly become a priority of every university, school, or college

Sophie, who works with a website that writes essays for you, says that there were only a few universities, schools, and colleges that took to online education before the COVID-19 phase. Further, there has always been a huge variation seen in the institute’s strategic planning when it comes to online education. This is likely to change drastically after the post-COVID-19 period. In the coming times, every institute will recognize that online education is much beyond an additional source of revenue. Hopefully, online education will now be recognized as the primary core in the strategic planning of every educational institution. In the post-pandemic school plan, there’ll be a better allocation and management of the funds, with a more solid emphasis given on online education.

The student support functions and online course development, which was previously distributed and decentralized, will not be more collective and centralized subject to the cross-campus governance and institute-level planning. Hopefully, online learning will now be integrated into the curriculum, and firm steps towards its structuration will be taken.

Prediction 3 – Potential and existing OPM partnerships will be re-designed

Nia, who offers the best affiliate marketing training online, says that if there’s one big thing that this pandemic has taught us, then it is that it is a huge error to outsource the key educational capabilities. For every institution, learning and teaching are two key aspects. The institutions that invested in the learning design resources by either reorganizing the campus learning into consolidated units or by hiring instructional designers were better equipped to manage the remote learning in this phase of COVID-19. On the other hand, the schools that are relying on online program management providers are having a hard time surviving. You don’t have to rely solely on OPM partnerships rather come up with own online providers too.

So, in all fairness, COVID-19 will bring in a breakthrough in online education.