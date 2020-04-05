First COVID-19 death reported in Johnson County

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported Johnson County's first coronavirus-related death in Johnson County on Sunday. The first cases statewide of the virus were reported March 8 in Johnson County.

Coronavirus virus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

The first COVID-19-related death in Johnson County was reported Sunday by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The individual was an older adult between the ages of 61 and 80. Eight new total deaths were reported statewide on Sunday, bringing the total of coronavirus-related deaths in the state to 22.

The first confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Iowa were reported in Johnson County on March 8.

There are currently 106 confirmed cases in Johnson County, and a total of 868 cases statewide. 91 individuals are currently hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

Johnson county currently has the third highest number of reported cases of COVID-19, behind Linn and Polk counties.

According to a release from the office of Gov. Kim Reynolds, 10 percent of cases in Iowa are linked to outbreaks in long-term care facilities, and 40 percent of virus-related deaths are linked to those facilities.

“This statistic underscores that COVID-19 poses the most risk for older adults above the age of 60 with chronic health conditions, resulting in more severe illness and death,” the release stated.