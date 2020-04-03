On the Record: April 3, 2020

With Iowa in a state of Public Health Disaster Emergency as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, life in the Iowa City and University of Iowa communities looks much different than it did just three weeks ago. UI classes are all online with most events cancelled, local business are starting to feel the squeeze of social distancing, and the number of COVID-19 cases is rising.

This week, On the Record took calls from Daily Iowan News Editor Katie Ann McCarver, Assistant Politics Editor Caleb McCullough, and politics reporter Rylee Wilson to discuss how the pandemic has been affecting the UI, the 2020 census, and the local economy.

Hosted by Charlie Peckman. Edited by Andy Mitchell.