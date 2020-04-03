Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl to transfer

Iowa redshirt junior forward Cordell Pemsl announced on Friday that he has submitted his name in the NCAA transfer portal and will depart the Hawkeye basketball program.

“I would like to thank my teammates, coaches, and fans for a memorable four years at the University of Iowa,” Pemsl said in a release. “I am grateful for the support Hawkeye Nation has shown me through many difficult times. With that being said, I am going to finish my degree and plan on completing my final year of eligibility at another school next season. I wish my teammates the best of luck in the future and appreciate everything the University of Iowa has done for me.”

Pemsl played in 96 career games on teams that averaged 19 victories over the last four seasons. The Dubuque, Iowa, native averaged 5.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in his Hawkeye career.

“Cordell is graduating this year, and I can’t thank him enough for the contributions that he has made to our program over the past four years,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said in a release. “He was a valuable teammate on one NIT and two NCAA Tournament teams, all while overcoming three major surgeries over the last six years. Cordell is beloved by Hawkeye Nation and he has my complete support in the coming months during this transition.”