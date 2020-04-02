Regents institutions give DEI update at April meeting

The state Board of Regents gave an update at their meeting on Wednesday with regards to current diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives at the three regent institutions.

The state Board of Regents approved its annual diversity report in a virtual meeting Wednesday, which showed that about a third of the University of Iowa’s tenured and tenure-track faculty were women, about a quarter were minorities in fall 2018, and varying attitudes about the campus’ climate.

The meeting included the ratification of the Affirmative Action and Regents’ Minority and Women Educators Enhancement Program reports.

In accordance with Iowa Code, the oversight board and regent institutions submit an annual report on affirmative action, diversity, and multicultural accomplishments to the Iowa General Assembly that includes information on funding sources and itemized costs for these programs.

Iowa Code also requires the regents to establish a program recruiting women and faculty members at their universities and to file an annual report of its activities.

According to regent documents, in fall 2018, 33.1 percent of the University of Iowa’s full-time tenured and tenure-track employees were female and 20.93 percent were minorities, with a peer-group average of 35.48 percent female and 24.30 percent minority.

Fall 2019 total enrollment was the sixth highest in regent-institution history, with a steady increase in the number of students who enroll and identify as a racial or ethnic minority.

The focus at regent institutions on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion stems from research that shows diverse institutions are more innovative and productive, and in response to a need within the Iowa workforce to integrate graduates that can thrive in diverse work environments.

The UI Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion includes Diversity Resources, Equal Opportunity and Diversity, and the Center for Diversity and Enrichment, which all report directly to the provost’s office.

The UI Charter Committee on Diversity, led by Former Assistant Professor of Sociology Sarah Bruch and Assistant Director in Academic Resources and Retention Angela Lamb, collaborated with the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and the Office of the Provost to conduct a comprehensive data collection process, according to the regent documents.

The report showed that, according to data from the Student Experiences of Research Universities survey the UI administered between 2013 and 2018, the reports showed that there are both positive and negative perceptions of campus climate.

UI Provost Montserrat Fuentes said at Wednesday’s meeting the UI has taken on a “different way of thinking” in a paradigm shift from diversity alone to diversity, equity, and inclusion. The UI has been guided by its action plan, Fuentes said.

“We recognize that to be able to achieve the level of excellence that we aspire… we need to have a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion,” Fuentes said.