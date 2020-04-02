Iowa’s Kathleen Doyle named to Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-America team

Doyle is the fourth Hawkeye in program history to earn the honor.

Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle jumps for a lay-up during the Iowa vs. Ohio State Women's Big Ten Tournament game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Friday, March 6, 2020. The Buckeyes defeated the Hawkeyes 87-66.

Iowa senior Kathleen Doyle has been named to the WBCA All-America team, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced Thursday.

Doyle is one of 10 student-athletes to be named a WBCA All-American, becoming the fourth Hawkeye in program history to earn the honor. Kachine Alexander, Samantha Logic, and Megan Gustafson were named WBCA All-Americans preceding Doyle.

The LaGrange Park, Illinois, native has been named to three All-America teams, including the Associated Press (third team), United States Basketball Writers Association (third team), and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.

Doyle finished the season averaging 18.1 points and 6.3 assists on her way to winning Big Ten Player of the Year.