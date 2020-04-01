Blotter: March 30 — April 1
Kevin Guaman Dumitru, 22, was charged March 30 with public intoxication and making a non-emergency call.
Samuel Linneman, 22, was charged March 30 with domestic abuse/assault without intent causing injury and endangerment/no injury.
Jerald Navarre, 43, was charged March 30 with false imprisonment and first-degree harassment.
Zachary Martin, 33, was charged March 29 with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication.
Corbin Ranslem, 35, was charged March 30 with domestic abuse/assault without intent causing injury.
Rasean Yates, 19, was charged March 30 with willful injury.
