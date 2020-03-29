Blotter: March 26-29

Brandon Mitchell, 32, was charged March 25 with contempt — violation of a no contact protective order.

Terrence Hawkins, 25, was charged March 26 with domestic abuse/assault impeding flow of air/blood.

Martel McCarty, 34, was charged March 26 with domestic abuse/assault impeding flow of air/blood and three counts of endangerment/no injury.

Lauren Chapman, 23, was charged March 27 with contempt — violation of no contact protective order.

Aaron Jenkins, 29, was charged March 27 with domestic abuse/assault without intent causing injury.

Flavy Moningi, 26, was charged March 27 with domestic abuse/assault without intent causing injury and domestic abuse/assault impeding air/blood causing injury.

William Smith, 22, was charged March 27 with violation of parole.

Diana Rivera, 26, was charged March 28 with assault on peace officers and others, assault with use/display of a weapon, second-degree criminal mischief, and assault causing bodily injury.