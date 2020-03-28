Share on Facebook
March 28, 2020
“I never thought grocery stores would be so exciting to a person because now it’s like that’s a date. That’s people’s escape,” said Resident Edvern Daniels, on his way home from shopping. Daniels spends a lot of his time in the WIcker Park neighborhood, and tries to keep a normal routine as much as possible without escalating to the levels of panic that he’s seen in others. “I think people do need to go outside. Get yourself some fresh air so you don’t lose your mind.”
“You’ll learn to deal with it. I mean, that’s what America’s about. We adapt. Things go bad like this. I think it’s gonna end up being all right,” said New East Side Resident Tim Hennessy, who was out walking his new puppy and exercising in Grant Park about an hour before the Gov. Pritzker’s shelter-in-place order went into effect on Saturday, March 21. Hennessy works from home now as an employee of the Chicago Board of Trade and says it was a smooth transition. It allows him to spend more time with his wife.
One of Crown Fountain’s two large video sculptures portrays a face in an empty plaza in the afternoon of Saturday, March 21, hours before the implementation of Gov. Pritzker’s shelter-in-place order. On the west side of Millennium park and next to Michigan Avenue, this plaza doubles as a reflecting pool and is teeming with tourists and families during peak visiting hours in the summer. At the beginning of the Spring season and during the COVID-19 outbreak, the plaza sees almost no visitors.
“This place is like a ghost town,” said Miami native Julio Rosabal, describing his first time visiting Chicago. Traveling through the city enroute to Illinois State University in Bloomington with friend Alejandro Cuellar-Mayoral, he wanted to see the city while he had the chance, despite the unique circumstances the city is facing. He viewed the city on a bike, but stopped at Millennium Park to check out the bean sculpture. This photo shows an empty plaza and the sparsely-populated intersection of Michigan Avenue and Madison Street with a clear view down Madison from a balcony in Millennium Park.
