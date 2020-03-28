Jake Maish

One of Crown Fountain’s two large video sculptures portrays a face in an empty plaza in the afternoon of Saturday, March 21, hours before the implementation of Gov. Pritzker’s shelter-in-place order. On the west side of Millennium park and next to Michigan Avenue, this plaza doubles as a reflecting pool and is teeming with tourists and families during peak visiting hours in the summer. At the beginning of the Spring season and during the COVID-19 outbreak, the plaza sees almost no visitors.