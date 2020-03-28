%E2%80%9CThe+look+we%E2%80%99re+going+for+for+the+video+is+deserted.+So+when+the+Corona+thing+happened%2C+I+was+like+%E2%80%98Okay%2C+this+is+kind+of+a+perfect+time%2C%E2%80%99%E2%80%9D+said+Falando+Johnson+%28right%29.+Falando+and+his+brother%2C+Jabari%28left%29%2C+were+out+filming+a+music+video+for+Falando%2C+who+is+an+R%26amp%3BB+artist.+Falando+explains%2C+%E2%80%9CWe+tried+to+get+some+shots+at+the+bean...but+there%E2%80%99s+still+a+few+people+over+there.%E2%80%9D+Both+brothers+have+had+their+jobs+disrupted+by+the+COVID-19+outbreak%3B+Falando%E2%80%99s+job+at+Bloomingdale%E2%80%99s+was+shut+down+and+Jabari+works+as+a+freelance+photographer+in+Atlanta%2C+New+Orleans%2C+and+Los+Angeles+was+canceled+due+to+the+outbreak.+As+residents+in+Chicago%E2%80%99s+North+Side%2C+they+observed+the+change+of+pedestrian+traffic+downtown.+%E2%80%9CUsually%2C+a+day+like+this%2C+it+still+be+like+a+bunch+of+people.+It+seems+more+deserted%2C+obviously%2C+but+I+feel+like+people+are+coming+out+in+increments%2C%E2%80%9D+said+Falando.+This+portrait+was+taken+on+Saturday%2C+March+21+in+Maggie+Daley+Park+hours+before+J.B.+Pritzker%E2%80%99s+shelter-in-place+order+went+into+effect.

“The look we’re going for for the video is deserted. So when the Corona thing happened, I was like ‘Okay, this is kind of a perfect time,’” said Falando Johnson (right). Falando and his brother, Jabari(left), were out filming a music video for Falando, who is an R&B artist. Falando explains, “We tried to get some shots at the bean...but there’s still a few people over there.” Both brothers have had their jobs disrupted by the COVID-19 outbreak; Falando’s job at Bloomingdale’s was shut down and Jabari works as a freelance photographer in Atlanta, New Orleans, and Los Angeles was canceled due to the outbreak. As residents in Chicago’s North Side, they observed the change of pedestrian traffic downtown. “Usually, a day like this, it still be like a bunch of people. It seems more deserted, obviously, but I feel like people are coming out in increments,” said Falando. This portrait was taken on Saturday, March 21 in Maggie Daley Park hours before J.B. Pritzker’s shelter-in-place order went into effect.

March 28, 2020

