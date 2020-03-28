Jake Maish

The Giordanno’s pictured above on Randolph Street, north of Millennium Park, has seen a drastic decrease in sales over the last few weeks. According to the Assistant General Manager of this location, for the entirety of the business day on Friday, March 20 the location made about $4,500 in sales. On a typical weekend before the COVID-19 outbreak, this location typically grossed $4,500 in sales during a single hour. There are 140 employees on staff and at the time that this photo was taken in the afternoon of Saturday, March 21, there were approximately five in the empty restaurant, chatting amongst themselves and scrolling through their phones.