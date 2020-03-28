A metro train enters an empty Harold Washington Library station in The Loop in downtown Chicago on Saturday, March 21. Harold Washington Library is the central library in the Chicago public library system and the area is home to multiple universities. At the corner of State and Van Buren, a few blocks east of Grant Park and west of the Willis Tower, the station services the pink, brown, orange and purple lines of the “L” city metro system. This photo was taken in the afternoon, a time that would normally see a high volume of commuters in the city, if not for the COVID-19 outbreak.

