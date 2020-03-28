Jake Maish

North Ave/IL Route 64 is seen just off of the “Six Corners” intersection of Milwaukee, Damen, and North Avenues on Tuesday, March 24 at 1:30 p.m. near the center of the Wicker Park neighborhood in Chicago, IL. This area is known for its bustling streets lined with a multitude of shops and restaurants. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker declared a shelter-in-place directive for the state three days prior, limiting the amount of people out in public in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Wicker Park neighborhood has seen decreased activity as a result, and residents of the city face the effects of COVID-19 and the risks of normalcy.