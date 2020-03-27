Loan Options For Upcoming Iowan Spring Home Improvements

Home improvements are a springtime staple for Iowan homeowners. From landscaping and minor home improvements to full on renovations, getting your home back in shape after the winter is essential. But, any type of home improvement can be a bit costly.

How can you pay for upcoming home improvements? Well, there are a number of loan options homeowners can weigh this spring. “Homeowners can get 40% to 60% of their home’s value with a reverse mortgage. That could cover many minor home improvements, as well as major renovations,” according to All Reverse Mortgage.

That can help pay for home improvements and more. There are also home equity lines of credit, mortgage refinance, and plenty of other options. To help, we outlined a few of the top loan options. Let’s dive in!

Reverse Mortgage

Reverse mortgages are a great way to get a large sum of money fast for Iowan homeowners to make home improvements, or many other financial decisions. What is a reverse mortgage exactly? It is a secured loan via your home.

This means you can access a part of your home’s equity. And without paying taxes or having monthly mortgage payments. In fact, payments are not due until you sell your home or move.

The amount of cash you can get via a reverse mortgage loan depends on HUD calculations. But you can typically get around 50% of your home value.

Home Equity Line Of Credit

A home equity line of credit (HELOC) is another loan option for upcoming spring home improvements for Iowans. Unlike refinancing your home, a home equity line of credit doesn’t go toward your original mortgage. What you can get as a homeowner with a HELOC is a steady line of credit for up to 80% of your home’s value.

There is, however, a payment schedule for the line of credit you use, and a draw period as well. The draw period can last for 10 years, which means that is the amount of time you can spend the credit available. That is a lot of years of home improvement money.

Mortgage Refinance

Iowans can also get money they need with a mortgage refinance loan option. Great for springtime home improvements, or simply having access to cash flow for other things. A mortgage finance simply lowers the interest rate, leveling it with current market rates, thus freeing up monthly money.

Within this loan option for upcoming Iowan spring home improvements is a cash-out refinance. With this side option, you can borrow enough to cover your existing mortgage and thus get more money, around 80% of your home’s value. If you are paying a high interest rate on your mortgage, this is definitely worth taking a closer look at.

Home Equity Loan

Home equity loans are another excellent way to get equity without actually refinancing your home or taking a home equity line of credit. Instead, you will get a lump sum of cash that you can put towards home improvements this spring.

If you really don’t want to refinance your home’s mortgage, a home equity loan could make more sense. Especially if you are in your first mortgage. For instance, interest rates could be higher. Learn more about home equity loans and see if it makes sense for you.

Personal Loan

Last but not least, you may find a personal loan to be the best loan option. Personal loans are a great alternative to above loan options that involve your home’s equity. This way you do not need to put your home up as collateral for the loan, which can be a bit scary for some homeowners.

In some cases, you may not need to put up any type of collateral to secure a personal loan. And you can borrow just what you need to complete those springtime home improvements. But to get a personal loan without any collateral, your credit needs to be exceptional.

Good credit will also help, because you can get better rates on your personal loan, such as lower interest rates, and shorter repayment schedules. For instance, most personal loan repayments span only five to seven years. This also means your payments will be larger, but you won’t have a personal loan hanging over your head for 10+ years.

In Conclusion . . .

The above loan options for Iowans are among the top choices. However, there are a lot more options than the ones listed. Before signing any loan agreement, be sure it is right for you, both short term and long term. Do your due diligence and you will surely find the best loan for your needs.