Big Ten Conference extends suspension of organized team activities

Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren addresses reporters regarding the cancellation of the 2020 Big Ten men's basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

The Big Ten Conference announced Friday that it will extend the previously announced suspension of all organized team activities through May 4, 2020, and will re-evaluate at that time.

“This is an additional measure to the previously announced cancellation of all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year,” the conference said in a release. “The Conference also has previously announced a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future.”

The Big Ten said it will continue to use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine the next steps relative to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The main priority of the Big Ten Conference is to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, faculty, fans, and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus,” the conference said in a release.