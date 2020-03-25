Blotter: March 23-25

Yassine Assem, 25, was charged March 22 with three counts of second-degree theft, forgery, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, identity theft, and voluntary absence/escape.

Davonte Coleman, 27, was charged March 23 with second-degree theft and driving while barred.

Troy Frazier, 32, was charged March 23 with third-degree burglary, two counts of unauthorized use of a credit card — less than $1,000, and third-degree harassment.

Travis Holman, 18, was charged March 23 with first-degree theft.

Tyler Minor, 24, was charged March 24 with interference with official acts.

Manuel Palmerin Jacobo, 38, was charged March 24 with OWI.

Andrew Pearson, 35, was charged March 24 with possession of contraband in a correctional facility.

Joshua Setzer, 30, was charged March 22 with a controlled substance violation, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.