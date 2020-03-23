Garza, Doyle named USBWA All-Americans

Luka Garza was named to the first team, while Kathleen Doyle earned third-team honors.

Iowa center Luka Garza prepares to make a free throw during a game on March 8 at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.

Iowa men’s basketball’s Luka Garza and women’s basketball’s Kathleen Doyle were both announced as All-Americans by the United States Basketball Writers Association on Monday.

Garza becomes the first Hawkeye in program history to be voted to the first team since 1957, the first year that the USBWA recognized All-Americans. Former Hawkeye Jarrod Uthoff was a second-team honoree by the USBWA in 2016.

The USBWA is one of four outlets used by the NCAA to determine its consensus All-Americans (AP, National Association of Basketball Coaches, USBWA, and Sporting News). Garza was named to the first-team All-America squad by Sporting News and Associated Press in recent weeks. The NABC is expected to make their announcement later this week.

Garza looks to join former Hawkeyes Murray Wier (1948) and Charles Darling (1952) as consensus first team All-Americans.

Doyle is the fifth Hawkeye in program history to earn USBWA All-American honors. Preceding her, Megan Gustafson (2018, 2019), Sam Logic (2015), Necole Tunsil (1994), and Michelle Edwards (1988) were also named USBWA All-Americans.

The USBWA is the second major outlet to name Doyle as a third-team All-American. The Associated Press tabbed Doyle an All-American on March 19.