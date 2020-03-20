Lee named finalist for Dan Hodge Trophy
The award is presented annually to the nation's most dominant college wrestler.
Iowa junior Spencer Lee has been named a finalist for the 2020 Dan Hodge Trophy, awarded annually to the nation’s most dominant college wrestler.
Fan voting for the award runs from March 23-27 and the winner is announced March 30.
Lee was the top-seed at the 2020 NCAA Championships, putting together an 18-0 record on his way to the 125-pound Big Ten championship. He was named Big Ten Wrestler of the Year, outscoring his opponents 234-18 this season. He scored bonus points in 17 of 18 wins, recorded four first-period falls and nine technical falls, and averaged 5.0 team points per match.
Of Lee’s 18 matches, only four of them went the entire seven minutes. Lee was 5-0 in the month of January with five technical falls. He outscored those five opponents 84-1.
Lee is one of eight finalists for an award that considers seven pieces of criteria: record, number of pins, dominance, past credentials, quality of competition, sportsmanship/citizenship, and heart.
The winner is determined by fan vote and the Hodge Trophy Voting Committee.
