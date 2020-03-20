Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds temporarily relaxes regulations including halting certain evictions and suspending property tax collection

The declaration will provide additional regulatory relief to Iowans impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak in Iowa.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has issued an additional State Public Health Emergency Declaration for Iowa, effective immediately, which will provide additional regulatory relief to impacted Iowans. The governor will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. today.

According to a Friday press release, the declaration will temporarily suspend certain evictions and the collection of property taxes. According to a message from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Civil Division on Thursday, Johnson County had also “halted all evictions and the service of civil papers until further notice.”

Reynold’s proclamation will also extend the deadline for a permit to carry and permit to acquire a firearm. It allows the sale of unopened bottles of alcohol by bars and restaurants by carry-out, delivery, or drive-through, and suspends some fees.

The release stated that the proclamation will also allow public meetings or hearings to take place electronically, and will suspend certain regulations on the transportation of goods on Iowa highways, including agricultural supplies, food, medical supplies, and cleaning and household products.

On Tuesday, Gov. Reynolds declared a public-health disaster emergency regarding the spread of COVID-19 in Iowa, which limited bars and restaurants to only drive-through, carry-out, or delivery orders, and called for the closure of fitness centers, theaters, casinos, locations of mass gatherings, and senior citizen centers and adult daycare facilities.

On Wednesday, Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague declared a civil emergency and called an end to gatherings of more than 10 people to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The declaration also granted the mayor additional powers for distribution of resources in order to maintain health, general welfare, and safety within the Iowa City community.