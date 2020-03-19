Doyle named AP Third Team All-American

She becomes the seventh player in program history to earn AP All-American status.

Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle shoots the ball during the Iowa vs. Ohio State Women's Big Ten Tournament game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Friday, March 6, 2020. The Buckeyes defeated the Hawkeyes 87-66.

Iowa senior guard Kathleen Doyle has been named an AP Third Team All-American, the Associated Press announced Thursday.

Doyle is one of seven Hawkeyes to earn AP All-American distinction. Four Hawkeyes have been named honorable mention, while Doyle and Same Logic earned third team recognition and Megan Gustafson was named to the first team.

The LaGrange Park, Illinois, native finished the season ranking in the top-50 nationally in five statistical categories, including sixth in the nation in total assists (189), seventh in assists per game (6.3), 19th in free throws made (147), 37th in total points (544), and 49th in points per game (18.1).

Doyle was also named the Big Ten Player of the Year by the conference on March 2.

With Doyle leading the way, the Hawkeyes finished the season 23-7 overall and 14-4 in the Big Ten. The team likely would have been a host site for the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Iowa came in at No. 21 in the season’s final AP poll after beginning the season unranked.