Johnson County government buildings except courthouse to shutter beginning Wednesday until March 31

Johnson County Board of Supervisors vote on the second reading of the Unified Development Ordinance at the Johnson County Treasurer office on Thursday December 12, 2019.

All Johnson County government buildings except the county courthouse will close until March 31 starting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to an emailed statement from the Johnson County Board of Supervisors’ office on Tuesday.

Johnson County employees will continue to report to work and provide county services, the email stated, adding that many services are available online, by phone, or through email or mail.

The closure is in line with Gov. Kim Reynolds’ declaration of a public health disaster emergency, which called Tuesday for the closure of all restaurants, gyms, adult care facilities, and places with large gatherings of people.

“Staff will still be available to answer calls and emails,” Johnson County Auditor Travis Weipert wrote on Twitter, adding that candidates looking to file for the June 2 primary must call the auditor’s office to schedule a time to file.

Staff will still be available to answer calls and e-mails. Any candidate looking to file for the 6/2 June Primary for 11/3 General Election must call our office at (319) 356-6004 or e-mail us at [email protected] to schedule a time to file. — Travis Weipert (@jcauditor) March 17, 2020

Iowa public health officials have confirmed 23 cases of the virus in Iowa, including 15 in Johnson County. The source of one of the Johnson County cases couldn’t be determined, meaning it is classified as a case of “community spread.”

This story is evolving and will be updated as more information becomes available.