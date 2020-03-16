University of Iowa suspends dental and hearing clinics

The Operative Dentistry Clinic in the College of Dentistry is seen on Wednesday November 20, 2019.

After the Iowa’s second community-spread coronavirus case was identified in Johnson County, the University of Iowa College of Dentistry and the Wendell Johnson Speech and Hearing Center are taking steps to mitigate the spread of the virus.

The dental school is suspending all faculty, student, and resident clinics effective Monday until April 3, a Monday university-wide email stated. The college will cease all elective patient care, including all outreach clinics and activities during the three-week time period. Dental emergencies will be handled by the college as possible.

The Wendell Johnson Speech and Hearing Center will also suspend clinics beginning Monday and at least until April 3.

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is caring for the Johnson County patient, whose case of coronavirus couldn’t be traced to outside travel or another person who was infected. The patient is currently in isolation, the email stated. Visitors to the hospital are limited now to four entrances, and will be screened upon entering for symptoms of respiratory illness, including high fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.

The governor this week announced a suspension of all nonessential travel by state agencies. Because that includes the Board of Regents, the Monday email stated, all domestic university-related travel that isn’t essential to the operation of the university, including in-person conferences, travel for athletics or training, will be suspended.

There are now 22 positive cases of coronavirus in Iowa, including two that were determined to be transmitted by community spread.