Iowa City Public Library, other facilities close amid COVID-19 concerns

Iowa City has closed multiple facilities and canceled programming through at least April 5 in response to the rising number of coronavirus cases in Iowa, according to an email from the City of Iowa City.

There are currently 18 cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, 14 of which are in Johnson County.

The Iowa City Public Library has temporarily closed its doors and suspended the Bookmobile, which means all programs and classes have been canceled as well, according to the email. Online resources are still available, and all due dates will be extended and fines will be suspended.

The Iowa City Parks and Recreation Department closed the Robert A. Lee Recreation Center, Mercer Park Aquatic Center/Scanlon Gym, Terry Trueblood Lodge, and Ned Ashton House. Outdoor park restrooms have also been closed. All recreation programming, including swimming lessons and Spring Break Camp, have been canceled.

Both the Iowa City Senior Center and Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center have been closed, though animal adoption can still take place online.

These closures came after the the Iowa Department of Public Health released guidelines for trying to stop community spread of the virus. Currently there is one case of community spread in Iowa, in Dallas County.