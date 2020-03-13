NCAA believes eligibility relief to be appropriate for spring sports

The Division I Council Coordination Committee agrees eligibility relief is appropriate for spring sports and details will be finalized at a later time.

The NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee announced Friday that it agrees that eligibility relief is appropriate for spring sports.

“Council leadership agrees that eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports,” the committee said in a statement. “Details of eligibility relief will be finalized at a later time. Additional issues with NCAA rules must be addressed, and appropriate governance bodies will work through those in the coming days and weeks.”

It is unclear how the NCAA will deal with winter sports that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as how a program’s scholarship situation will change if athletes are granted an extra year of eligibility.