Big Ten suspends all organized team activities

Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren addresses reporters regarding the cancellation of the 2020 Big Ten men's basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

The Big Ten Conference announced Friday that all organized team activities have been suspended until April 6, 2020, and will be re-evaluated at that time.

The Big Ten has previously announced that in addition to canceling the Men’s Basketball Tournament, it will be canceling all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports and participation in NCAA tournaments and competitions.

The conference also has announced a moratorium on all on and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future.

The Big Ten said it will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine the next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, faculty, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus,” the conference said in a statement.