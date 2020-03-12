Blotter: March 12

Joseph Copen, 52, was charged March 11 with domestic abuse/assault.

Sean Davis, 39, was charged March 11 with second-offense domestic abuse/assault.

Colleen Hall, 22, was charged March 11 with OWI.

Tyler Harney, 29, was charged March 11 with second-offense OWI.

Ryan Henkle, 19, was charged March 11 with OWI.

Lashawn Hicks, 31, was charged March 11 with driving while barred.

Andrew Knudsen, 51, was charged March 11 with possession of a controlled substance.

Sedrick Lewis, 46, was charged March 11 with unauthorized use of a credit card less than $1,000.

India McCoy, 18, was charged March 11 with interference with official acts and disorderly conduct — fighting or violent behavior.

Suzey Miller, 23, was charged March 11 with theft or forgery or a lottery ticket.

Anthony Murphy, 21, was charged March 11 with OWI.

Jeremiah Neal, 20, was charged March 11 with carrying weapons on school grounds and dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a felon.

Roy Phillips, 30, was charged March 11 with a parole violation.

Caleb Ryder, 21, was charged March 11 with OWI.

Ernest Seaton, 19, was charged March 11 with third-degree sexual abuse.

Clay Stoffel, 20, was charged March 11 with possession of a fictitious license, criminal mischief, and public intoxication.

Jackson Taylor, 26, was charged March 11 with OWI.

Armanni Woods, 25, was charged March 11 with assault with the intent of injury on peace officers/others.