Opinion: Three unconventional ways of looking at suicide

There’s been plenty said on the topic through the lens of mental health, but other fields have their own ways of discussing suicide.

It is not a point of contention that suicide is unsettling. Many people can remember personal accounts of friends, family, and loved ones who have been victim to lethal thoughts.

Philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche — a man who studied everything and forgot nothing — was conjointly guilty. “The barrel of a pistol is for me at the moment a source of relatively agreeable thoughts.” If a titan like Nietzsche is privy to self-destructive thoughts, this issue is in desperate need of attention.

Of course, it is not the case that most suicide victims are logically deducing their actions. Suicide is often a rushed decision driven by mental illness. It is also a sensitive topic for many.

But mental health does not have a monopoly on this or any subject. There is a philosophical basis to combat the overpowering drive to end one’s existence — three of which we will examine.

Reason One

It may appear odd to argue against suicide at all. The thought of death may seem sufficient enough to condemn it. If that were the case, however, combating suicide with innovations such as antidepressants, suicide hotlines, and counseling would be superfluous.

There exist certain, nearly inarguable, moral injunctions. Do not murder. Do not tell an untruth. Do not unnecessarily harm people. This is not an appeal to the Ten Commandments — it’s just common morality.

With this in mind — one must not forget — in suicide there is still a killer. As seen above, it is a moral duty not to murder oneself.

Reason Two

Unmaking oneself invokes a form of contradiction. As the grumpy pessimist Arthur Schopenhauer elucidates: “It is a clumsy experiment to make; for it involves the destruction of the very consciousness which puts the question and awaits the answer.”

Given it is one’s duty to uphold truth, contradiction must be expelled.

Telling the truth while contemplating suicide is difficult. The best course of action is to express the truth as much as possible to a family member or trained professional.

In a way, this may be the most effective way to combat suicidal thoughts. Talking candidly with someone who will listen not only helps one reassess their situation, but develop strategies for moving forward.

Reason Three

One not only has duties to his or herself, but also to his or her community. That is to say, to increase the aggregate well being of one’s community is a project worth pursuing.

In other words, suicide does not involve just one person.

Generally, many prone to suicidal thoughts feel unimportant to themselves and their community. It is impossible to ignore the immediate reply to this vein of thinking supplied by Viktor Frankl in his masterpiece Man’s Search for Meaning.

While forced into a Nazi conentration camp, Frankl observed his friends. “They had nothing more to expect from life. But it was a question of getting them to realize that life had something to expect from them.”

As Frankl noted, many contemplating self destruction are sunk into the abyss of negative thoughts and emotions. This, in turn, causes an unawareness of the link they represent in the chain of family, friends, and partners. Breaking this link, by means of self destruction, causes unnecessary suffering.

These reasons provided against suicide, hopefully, make the subject easier to speak on. The only available route to reduce suicide is by way of open, honest, good-faith conversation.