GPSG updates on coronavirus impact on allocated grants clinicals

In a GPSG meeting, UI Carver College of Medicine representative updated the organization on the coronavirus’s effect on students in clinicals and the GPSG Grants Director discussed redirection of grants for cancelled conferences.

Graduate and Professional Student Government President Dexter Golinghorst brings up announcement during a meeting in the IMU on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.

The University of Iowa Graduate and Professional Student Government discussed the possible impact of novel coronavirus on grant allocations and the Carver College of Medicine at its meeting Tuesday night.

GPSG Grants Director Andrew Friederich said that many graduate students planning on conference travel receive grants to cover their travel, but many costs such as flights and housings are non-refundable due to many conferences being cancelled because of the coronavirus.

“Instead of taking the money back … the university and GPSG are allowing students to use their grant award to cover their nonrefundable expenses as long as they make a good-faith effort to try to get their money back,” Friederich said.

Grant allocations will be determined by whether or not conferences continue to cancel, he said, and several students have withdrawn applications for grants in anticipation of this. Friederich added, however, this will not impact the way the GPSG goes about their funding.

“We are not canceling on anyone and we will continue [to] welcome anyone interested in GPSG funding,” Friederich said.

UI Carver College of Medicine Student Government representative David Moore said the college presented recommendations from the American Association of Medical Colleges to the state Board of Regents, to aid members in making the choice to move to an online-based curriculum.

Recommendations stated that students undergoing pre-clinicals should convert to an online-based class structure, Moore said, and that students in clinicals should remain on campus and continue in-person work in the hospital.

For treating patients with the coronavirus going forward, he said the college is undecided on how it will proceed right now.

“Since [the virus] is not community spread, they have been able to identify transmission and keep it contained,” Moore said. “When it becomes community spread, that is the problem. It’ll be a bridge we have to cross to determine whether students will be involved in the care of patients.”

Discussions occurring between the university and the regents are prompting instructors to reach out to their students and determine the impact that online classes will have on their education, said GPSG representative from the UI College of Public Health Hailey Boudreau.

RELATED: Iowa regents ask universities to prepare to move class instruction online amid coronavirus cases identified in Iowa

Boudreau said coordinators sent out emails asking students in her college if they will have easy access to the internet and if they will be able to complete classes online.

“Professors have been asking the right questions and have done a great job asking if anyone needs special accommodations to achieve success in their classes,” Boudreau said.

She said the university faced this problem before when campus was affected by the 2008 Iowa Flood, and was forced to shut down buildings — including the public-health building.

“I’ve heard [the UI] had to do this before,” Boudreau said. “If we’ve done it before, we can do it again. I’m not worried. Our priority is not putting students in danger.”

Boudreau said that, while the virus will potentially have a negative impact on the university, it is providing College of Public Health graduate students experience in handling the spread of viruses such as this.

“[The coronavirus] is really opening people’s eyes to the footprints they are leaving,” she said. “People are being more aware of hygiene practices, and it’s also providing insight to mental health in isolation.”

She said that watching her professors handle the situation has prepared her for her future career in public health.

“As a public-health student, watching your superiors teach us how to handle situations appropriately is fantastic,” Boudreau said. “I have been directed by the right people, and now I feel confident to handle circumstances like this.”

GPSG Chief of Staff Mackensie Graham said during Tuesday’s meeting that some events GPSG members have been involved in might also be cancelled due to the coronavirus.

Moore said more information will be available after the regents have met to discuss the subject further.