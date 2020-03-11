Blotter: March 11

Louis Church, 42, was charged March 10 with fifth-degree theft.

Robert Duncan, 60, was charged March 10 with second-offense OWI and driving with a denied/revoked license.

Eboni Feltus, 37, was charged March 10 with providing false identification information.

Ariel Gage, 21, was charged March 10 with public intoxication.

Curtis Lacher, 55, was charged March 10 with OWI.

Garrett Lafler, 22, was charged March 10 with assault causing bodily injury.

Riley McLaughlin-Chihak, 21, was charged March 10 with domestic abuse/assault impeding air/blood flow, domestic abuse/assault without intent causing injury, and obstruction of emergency communications.

Spencer Neadeau Lyons, 21, was charged March 10 with two counts of first-degree robbery.

Ryan Piraro, 50, was charged March 10 with second-offense possession of a controlled substance.

Paul Smith, 31, was charged March 10 with driving with a denied/revoked license.

Cynthia Unger, 44, was charged March 10 with driving while barred.

Jasper Washington, 25, was charged March 10 with driving while barred.